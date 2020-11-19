YMCA program brightens holidays for seniors

The Mattoon Area Family YMCA is participating in a special holiday tradition for the 16th year. The Angel Tree program gives community members a chance to brighten the holidays for local residents of skilled nursing facilities.
Angel Trees will be available at both the Mattoon YMCA and the Neal Center YMCA in Toledo. The public is invited to choose an ornament off the trees through Nov. 27. Each ornament lists a senior’s name, gender, likes, interests, needs, and clothing size. After choosing the ornament, donors are asked to purchase small items to fulfill the senior’s Christmas wishes. Items must be wrapped and returned to the YMCA no later than Friday, Dec. 4.
The program coordinator, Sherri Arnholt, has helped spearhead the Angel Tree project for many years. “The Angel Trees are one of the best parts of my job,” Arnholt said. “At the Y, we believe in providing opportunities for social responsibility, and I can’t think of any better way to do that than caring for our local seniors and making their holidays a little more special.”
Donors are asked to return the items to the location from which they selected the angel. Several precautions are being taken this year in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. No homemade gifts (including cards and tags) are allowed. Any edible items must be pre-packaged. A drive-thru contactless drop-off will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Dec. 4 at the Mattoon YMCA. All items will be held in quarantine before being delivered to the nursing facilities for distribution.
This year there are eight skilled nursing facilities participating. They include Charleston Rehab and Health Care Center, Hilltop Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Mattoon Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, Odd Fellow-Rebekah Home, Palm Terrace of Mattoon, Life’s Journey Senior Living, Cumberland Rehab & Health Care Center, and Heartland Senior Living.
“Over the years, the Angel Tree program has made the holidays brighter for hundreds of seniors,” Sarah Dowell, YMCA community programs director said. “This year, these residents need to feel loved and noticed more than ever before.”
Anyone interested in selecting an angel and “adopting” a senior can stop by either YMCA location beginning November 2nd. Those who wish to minimize contact can choose an angel by phone by calling 217-234-9494 in Mattoon or 217-235-2500 in Toledo.
