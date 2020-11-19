YMCA program brightens holidays for seniors

The Mattoon Area Family YMCA is participating in a special holiday tradition for the 16th year. The Angel Tree program gives community members a chance to brighten the holidays for local residents of skilled nursing facilities.

Angel Trees will be available at both the Mattoon YMCA and the Neal Center YMCA in Toledo. The public is invited to choose an ornament off the trees through Nov. 27. Each ornament lists a senior’s name, gender, likes, interests, needs, and clothing size. After choosing the ornament, donors are asked to purchase small items to fulfill the senior’s Christmas wishes. Items must be wrapped and returned to the YMCA no later than Friday, Dec. 4.

The program coordinator, Sherri Arnholt, has helped spearhead the Angel Tree project for many years. “The Angel Trees are one of the best parts of my job,” Arnholt said. “At the Y, we believe in providing opportunities for social responsibility, and I can’t think of any better way to do that than caring for our local seniors and making their holidays a little more special.”