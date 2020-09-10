YMCA provides opportunities for athletes to train and connect

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With local colleges delaying the reopening of their wellness facilities, the Mattoon Area Family YMCA is prepared to give collegiate athletes the opportunity to continue their conditioning so they can have a great season.

“We have a great working relationship with our local school and colleges, and we want to stand in the gap for them while they work to safely reopen their facilities,” Hannah Robinson, YMCA membership director said. “As a former college athlete, I know how important it is to continue to train throughout the off-season, and I’m excited that our Y can provide that opportunity for local collegiate athletes.”

While the Mattoon YMCA has no joining fee and never requires a contract, members are normally required to sign up for auto billing if they do not pay in advance. One exception to this policy has been the Summer Blast Memberships, which are targeted towards college students who are home for the summer. This special membership allows them to pay one flat, discounted fee for two months of membership with no contract. This year, the Y has agreed to extend this offer with the ability to pay for just one month if the member is a college student who plans to return to their school’s wellness facility when it reopens.