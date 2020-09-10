YMCA provides opportunities for athletes to train and connect

With local colleges delaying the reopening of their wellness facilities, the Mattoon Area Family YMCA is prepared to give collegiate athletes the opportunity to continue their conditioning so they can have a great season.
“We have a great working relationship with our local school and colleges, and we want to stand in the gap for them while they work to safely reopen their facilities,” Hannah Robinson, YMCA membership director said. “As a former college athlete, I know how important it is to continue to train throughout the off-season, and I’m excited that our Y can provide that opportunity for local collegiate athletes.”
While the Mattoon YMCA has no joining fee and never requires a contract, members are normally required to sign up for auto billing if they do not pay in advance. One exception to this policy has been the Summer Blast Memberships, which are targeted towards college students who are home for the summer. This special membership allows them to pay one flat, discounted fee for two months of membership with no contract. This year, the Y has agreed to extend this offer with the ability to pay for just one month if the member is a college student who plans to return to their school’s wellness facility when it reopens.
“We hope that this opportunity will allow these athletes to stay on track, while also giving them the chance to see everything that the Y has to offer,” Robinson said.
The College Age Membership Special is available only to college students and is $25 for one month or $50 for two months, with the option to continue with a Young Adult Membership for $26.50 per month at the end of the 60 days. Membership at the Mattoon YMCA also entitles the member to use of the Neal Center YMCA in Toledo.
The Y is also launching a new program to support even younger athletes. Small Group Personal Training for Athletes will begin Sept. 14 at the Mattoon facility. Group sessions will run for six weeks, meeting twice each week for 45-minutes. The groups are led by a certified personal trainer who will work with each young person to develop a functional training plan that will help improve their athletic performance.
“It’s our hope that this program will not only allow these young people to grow stronger, but also that it will allow them to stay connected with other student athletes,” Emily Hayden, YMCA Sports & Wellness Senior Program Director said. “That personal connection and team environment is an important part of the youth sports experience.”
Registration for the program is open to YMCA members only through Sept. 13. For more information on any program or membership option, visit www.mattoonymca.org.
