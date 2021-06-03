YMCA reopens Child Watch

The Mattoon and Neal Center YMCA facilities recently reopened their Child Watch rooms for children aged six weeks to six years old. “The Child Watch rooms have been dark for so long,” Youth and Community Programs Director Kayla Kerner said. “Seeing children back in those spaces has brought so much joy to our members and staff.”

The Child Watch rooms were closed as part of Illinois’ COVID 19 mitigations. “Child Watch is one of the wonderful programs that sets the Y apart from other gyms,” CEO Blake Fairchild said. “It was a hard decision to temporarily close the rooms, but between the cleaning requirements, staffing challenges, and safety concerns, we felt it was best to hold off until we had a solid course of action from the state that we knew we could successfully adhere to,” Fairchild explained.

The rooms are available to members and non-members for up to two hours per visit, while the guardians remain in the YMCA. Reservations, while not required, are encouraged in order to ensure that the rooms can stay within the capacity requirements. Those reservations can be made for free in the Mattoon YMCA app. Fees for Child Watch are $3 per member family per visit or $5 per non-member family per visit. Punch cards for multiple visits are also available.