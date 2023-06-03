MATTOON — The International Day of Yoga, or Yoga Day, is Wednesday, June 21.

The event was declared by the United Nations General Assembly in 2015 as a way to recognize the benefits of yoga and to celebrate the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere.

In celebration of Yoga Day, the Mattoon Area Family YMCA and Neal Center YMCA are inviting members of the public to experience yoga with YMCA instructors. There is no charge to participate in these opportunities on June 21.

Sunrise Yoga will be offered at 6 a.m. at Heritage Park in Mattoon. Mid-Day Chair Yoga will be offered at noon and Restorative Yoga will be offered at 5:30 p.m. at the Mattoon YMCA.

In Toledo, Mid-Day Yoga will be offered at 12:15 p.m. on the Courthouse Lawn. Evening Yoga will be offered at 4:45 p.m. in the Neal Center YMCA.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own yoga mats. A raffle will be offered and snacks will be available. For more information, call 217-234-9494 or visit the event page on the Mattoon Area Family YMCA Facebook page.