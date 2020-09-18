YMCA works to return to special events and fall programs

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While COVID-19 is still having a noticeable impact on the community, the Mattoon Area Family YMCA and Neal Center YMCA are making efforts to provide opportunities for healthy living and youth development in a safe environment.

The Y has launched a brand new program for middle school and high school students at both facilities. The small group personal training program allows students to connect with other athletes, improve their strength and build their skills with the help of a certified personal trainer. There are very few spots available for the program that begins next week.

“We are so excited to see the strides these young athletes will make during this program,” Emily Hayden, YMCA sports & wellness senior program director said. “We’re taking every precaution to ensure that they can enjoy this program in a safe environment.”

For younger students, Youth Fall Indoor Basketball at the Y is an opportunity to stay active and healthy. Normally the Y offers indoor basketball for students in pre-kindergarten through 8th grade. “We really put our heads together to find a way to allow local youth to play ball and have fans in the stands while still complying with COVID-19 regulations,” Alex Carie, YMCA sports director said.