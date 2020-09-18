YMCA works to return to special events and fall programs

While COVID-19 is still having a noticeable impact on the community, the Mattoon Area Family YMCA and Neal Center YMCA are making efforts to provide opportunities for healthy living and youth development in a safe environment.
The Y has launched a brand new program for middle school and high school students at both facilities. The small group personal training program allows students to connect with other athletes, improve their strength and build their skills with the help of a certified personal trainer. There are very few spots available for the program that begins next week.
“We are so excited to see the strides these young athletes will make during this program,” Emily Hayden, YMCA sports & wellness senior program director said. “We’re taking every precaution to ensure that they can enjoy this program in a safe environment.”
For younger students, Youth Fall Indoor Basketball at the Y is an opportunity to stay active and healthy. Normally the Y offers indoor basketball for students in pre-kindergarten through 8th grade. “We really put our heads together to find a way to allow local youth to play ball and have fans in the stands while still complying with COVID-19 regulations,” Alex Carie, YMCA sports director said.
The first session of basketball will begin Oct. 12 and is open to children in pre-kindergarten through third grade. Games will be held on Saturday mornings and each player will be allowed to have two spectators in the stands. YMCA staff will sterilize equipment and ensure social distancing precautions are taken. All players, spectators, and staff will be required to wear masks while watching or playing. “What matters most to us is that we continue to provide opportunities for youth development,” Carie said. “We’re required to follow the Restore Illinois All-Sports guidelines in order to ensure that our players have the opportunity to participate.”
The Y does plan to hold a league for students in fourth through eighth grade, as well as a league at the Neal Center YMCA beginning in late January.
The Y has announced that it is moving forward with the annual Last Chance Triathlon on Sunday, Oct. 4th, under the guidance of the Coles County Health Department. The swim portion of the race is held in the indoor pool at the Mattoon Area Family YMCA, and the bike and run segments also begin and end at the Y.
The event consists of a 275-yard indoor pool swim, a 12-mile bike ride, and a 3.1 mile run. Registration is open until Sept. 30, but is limited due to social distancing guidelines. More information and online registration is available at mattoonymca.org.
Safety and cleanliness during COVID-19 is a team effort at the Y. “We know that people are concerned about their family’s health and safety,” Blake Fairchild, YMCA CEO said. “Our staff cleans every hour, including machinery, equipment, bathrooms, and high touch points.”
Fairchild added that the Mattoon facility is closed from 1-3 p.m. on weekdays to allow for deep cleaning and additional sanitization. Members are required to wear masks when moving throughout the building, but can remove them during exercise. “We’re confident that we are taking all necessary steps to protect our community,” Fairchild said.
Beginning Oct. 1, the Y is offering an incentive to new members. Anyone who joins the YMCA between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31 will get a credit for one free month. The credit will be awarded in the form of a YMCA gift certificate.
As people start to think about gifts for the holidays, consider that a YMCA membership is the perfect present. It gives the people we love an opportunity to get healthy, achieve their goals, meet new friends, and beat the winter blues. A membership can be used at both the Mattoon and Toledo facilities, and includes access to all group fitness classes, and both pools and indoor tracks. Members also receive generous discounts on programs.
Members who wish to use the Center for Healthy Living at Sarah Bush Lincoln can add the option for just $10 per month.
For more information, the Mattoon facility can be reached at (217) 234-9494 and the Toledo facility can be reached at (217) 235-2500.
