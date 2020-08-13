Youth sports continue to be a part of your YMCA

Youth sports have been a part of the culture in the United States since the late 19th century, a time when industrialization in the US led the leaders of the country to encourage children--mostly boys--to play sports.

Youth sports achieved two goals at that time. First, they kept young boys busy and off the streets, which decreased the likelihood that they would be engaging in harmful activities. Second, it supported a movement referred to as “Muscular Christianity” which developed from early Greek civilzation’s belief in balancing the development of the body with the development of the mind and spirit.

The Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA) was one of the first major organizations to support competitive youth sports programming in the US. Luther Halsey Gulick was a pioneer in the development of these programs at the YMCA, establishing a physical training program at the YMCA Training School in Springfield, Massachusetts.

In addition to building youth’s physical strength, early organizers of youth sports at the YMCA believed that organized athletics helped foster cooperation, self-control, and loyalty. Today, youth sports have grown and changed at the Y, but the goals still remain the same. Rather than focusing primarily on competition, youth sports at the Y focus on character and skill development.