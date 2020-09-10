Amish Home: The arrival of fall, chatty children and butter

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"Forbearing one another, and forgiving one another, if any man have a quarrel against any: even as Christ forgave you, so also do ye. And above all these things put on charity, which is the bond of perfectness. And let the peace of God rule in your hearts, to the which also ye are called in one body; and be ye thankful. Let the word of Christ dwell in you richly….” Colossians 3:13, 14, 15, 16

Today, do I feel like the weather or is the weather making me feel like this? It seems undecided. Shine or clouds?

Right now it seems more inclined to clouds. I’m trying to let my sun shine. Right at this moment we are getting a few quarter-sized rain drops.

It is getting to look more and more like fall. Oh my! I mourn summer like the loss of a friend.

Farmers are chopping corn for silage and if anything shouts FALL! it's a bare corn field.

But, of course, I console myself with the thought that we often have beautiful fall days even if the wind blows more hardily and has a briskness to it. It is invigorating.

I'll try and not whine too much about it.