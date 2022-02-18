Baldfaced hornets: Dangerous bug or beneficial insect?

Winter may be an odd time to write about an insect that we only see during the warmer months of the year.

Yet, I can’t help but marvel at the architecture of the baldfaced hornet’s nest, which has been revealed in the canopy of trees after leaf drop. This winter I have seen several baldfaced hornet nests in trees. The nest itself is a beautiful oblong structure, that is papery and grayish but if inspected closely it has waves of dark and light colors washing over its surface.

Lifecycle

Baldfaced hornets (Dolichovespula maculataare) are not hornets at all. They are yellowjackets. However, they look very different from the yellowjackets we often encounter nesting in the ground. Baldfaced hornets are mostly black with white markings which are more pronounced on their face. All yellowjackets defend their nests, but since baldfaced hornet nests are often out of reach for most humans, we tend not to have as many negative encounters with them.

They are beneficial insects, consuming other pests including fighting with the ground-nesting yellowjackets. Entomologists have observed the inside of the baldfaced hornet nests are sometimes yellow as they are filled with the remains of the ground-nesting yellow jackets. Baldfaced hornets also act as pollinators.

As the summer turns to fall, the queen births the next generation of queens who will leave the nest, find their overwintering spot, and begin the process again next year. The colony itself dies at the first hard frost. The nest continues to provide shelter and food for other wildlife as birds will tear the nests apart over the winter consuming dead insects.

Managing Baldfaced Hornets

Many people live in fear of wasps and yellowjackets and a common question at the Extension office is, “How do you get rid of a bald-faced hornet nest?” My response is, "Do you need to?"

If you have an allergy to bee/wasp stings and the nest is close to a door or walkway, then hiring a pest control professional may be the way to go. A nest out of the way is one thing, but what if it hanging by your front door or in the doghouse where conflict will be inevitable. See my note about hiring a professional to take care of it, but if you plan on DIYing this problem, here are some things to consider:

Get'em while they're young: Or at least while the nest is still small. If you spot a newly developing baldfaced hornet nest, control it right away before the queen builds up a sizeable population to defend it.

Spend time observing the nest: These insects come and go through the opening in the bottom. If you do not see them using it in the middle of a sunny day, the nest may be abandoned. This will also help to identify their entrance. This is important for the next step.

Treat at night: Now that you've scouted the nest, the time has come to attack it. Select a pesticide in a pressurized container labeled to control wasp and hornets. Your target is to spray the nest entrance trying to get the poison into the nest. Spraying the outside of the nest will only succeed in alarming the insects inside. Baldfaced hornets rest at night allowing time for you to apply this spray before they can react. Tip: When disturbed at night they will fly towards light sources and attack. Do not shine a flashlight at the nest waiting for them to react to treatment.

Protect yourself: Have a quick escape plan to avoid stings. Baldfaced hornets do not have a barbed stinger, so they can sting multiple times. Also, protect yourself from the pesticide. Most likely the nest will be overhead. The last thing you want is to have the poison drip down on you. Eye protection, long sleeves, and chemical-resistant gloves are recommended. Immediately shower and separately launder any clothing that came in contact with the pesticide.

Scout a second time: If you've treated the nest, give some time and return to the scene of the crime. Observe the nest entrance. Are there baldfaced hornets still coming and going? Once a nest is attacked, any surviving baldfaced hornets will be more aggressive in the coming days. If you are sure they are all dead, you can cut down the nest.

Hopefully, you won't need to use the steps outlined above, but there are instances where spraying must take place. Remember baldfaced hornets are not out to get us. Leave their nest alone and they leave us alone.

Katie Parker is a Local Foods and Small Farms Educator with University of Illinois Extension.

