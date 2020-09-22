COATES: Home projects during COVID: The list keeps growing

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I've been working more or less out of a spare bedroom since COVID started. We didn't have a proper desk, so I rigged a hand-me-down vanity and a card table. It felt like something from the set of "Sanford and Son."

Eventually I bought a black L-shaped desk. In a nod to feng shui, I positioned it so I could look into the room, and I soon found myself endlessly distracted by everything that's wrong with the space.

The scuffed walls.

The nail holes.

Is that a perished bug in the glass lamp?

Over time, this ability to see fix-it projects extended beyond the office, into kind of like how the cyborg in "Terminator" viewed the world. Instead of "threat assessments," there were areas in need of caulking, landscape mulch or replacement cordless light filtering shades.

The baseboards need painting.

The siding power-washed.

The kiddie pool has to go in the shed — and the snow shovel pulled closer.