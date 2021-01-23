Coles County Council on Aging Annual Awardees announced

CHARLESTON — Four individuals were recently recognized for their efforts and contributions to the Coles County Council on Aging (CCCoA).
They are:
- Evelyn Grubb - LifeSpan Center Volunteer of the Year
- Auto, Truck, and Farm Repair- Partner of the Year Award
- David Stanley – Donor of the Year
- Carolyn Cloyd - The Dee Braden Believe Award
Each year since 2018, an individual has been awarded The Dee Braden ‘Believe Award.’ The person chosen for the award has shown exemplary leadership and a source of inspiration and hope within the community. This year’s recipient is Carolyn Cloyd, Executive Director of Coles County United Way.
The Council says that her time, service, and dedication to the United Way and its mission continually make an impact in the lives of so many. Carolyn knowingly commits to her purpose of helping others by focusing on supporting civic engagement and community support while also preserving the history of Coles County and its residents.
Carolyn goes above and beyond her professional commitments as the executive director by promoting the values and mission of the United Way and the organizations that benefit from it. She sets the example of assisting others selflessly. She holds dear the preservation of Coles County history throughout her involvement with the Coles County Historic Preservation Advisory Council, Run for the Fallen and other efforts to memorialize fallen veterans to honor all service members.
Other community involvement includes the Kiwanis Club, Peace Meal and Coles County CASA. She does her best to share her passion and dedication to inspire others to do the same.
The award is named after Dee Braden, the first executive director of the Coles County Council on Aging. She served on this board for 41 years and recently retired from her position as the Executive Director of the LifeSpan Center.
Chris Garver is the program/public relations director at the LifeSpan Center.