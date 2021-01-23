Coles County Council on Aging Annual Awardees announced

CHARLESTON — Four individuals were recently recognized for their efforts and contributions to the Coles County Council on Aging (CCCoA).

They are:

Evelyn Grubb - LifeSpan Center Volunteer of the Year

Auto, Truck, and Farm Repair- Partner of the Year Award

David Stanley – Donor of the Year

Carolyn Cloyd - The Dee Braden Believe Award

Each year since 2018, an individual has been awarded The Dee Braden ‘Believe Award.’ The person chosen for the award has shown exemplary leadership and a source of inspiration and hope within the community. This year’s recipient is Carolyn Cloyd, Executive Director of Coles County United Way.

The Council says that her time, service, and dedication to the United Way and its mission continually make an impact in the lives of so many. Carolyn knowingly commits to her purpose of helping others by focusing on supporting civic engagement and community support while also preserving the history of Coles County and its residents.