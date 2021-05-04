Coles County Master Gardeners to host Planting “Pizza” in a Bucket workshop

MATTOON — Do you love making homemade pizza? Do you have limited space but would like to grow tomatoes, peppers, and basil to create a more delicious pizza?

Growing these plants in containers is a great option. Almost any vegetable can be grown successfully in a container, and “pizza plants” are no exception.

Join local Master Gardeners Phyllis Schultz and Rita Wiessing to learn how to grow “pizza plants” in a 5-gallon bucket. Learn about the different types of soil to use, the best location, and basic information about container gardening.

This workshop will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 8, the at 4-H Center, Coles County Fairgrounds, 603 W. Madison Ave., Charleston. Participants will leave with a 5-gallon bucket planted with a tomato, pepper, and basil plant and know how to care for them properly.

Workshop participation is limited to fifteen individuals. To register go to https://go.illinois.edu/mgpizza or call the Mattoon Extension office 217-345-7034. Cost of this workshop is $12. Social distancing will be practiced, and masks required.

If you will need an accommodation in order to participate, please email uie-ccdms@illinois.edu. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet your access needs.