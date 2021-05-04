Coles County Master Gardeners to host Planting “Pizza” in a Bucket workshop

MATTOON — Do you love making homemade pizza? Do you have limited space but would like to grow tomatoes, peppers, and basil to create a more delicious pizza?
Growing these plants in containers is a great option. Almost any vegetable can be grown successfully in a container, and “pizza plants” are no exception.
Join local Master Gardeners Phyllis Schultz and Rita Wiessing to learn how to grow “pizza plants” in a 5-gallon bucket. Learn about the different types of soil to use, the best location, and basic information about container gardening.
This workshop will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 8, the at 4-H Center, Coles County Fairgrounds, 603 W. Madison Ave., Charleston. Participants will leave with a 5-gallon bucket planted with a tomato, pepper, and basil plant and know how to care for them properly.
Workshop participation is limited to fifteen individuals. To register go to https://go.illinois.edu/mgpizza or call the Mattoon Extension office 217-345-7034. Cost of this workshop is $12. Social distancing will be practiced, and masks required.
If you will need an accommodation in order to participate, please email uie-ccdms@illinois.edu. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet your access needs.
For more information on University of Illinois Extension programming in Coles, Cumberland, Douglas, Moultrie and Shelby county, visit their website at http://extension.illinois.edu/ccdms or call them at 217-543-3755.