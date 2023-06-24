MATTOON — The organizers of the Outdoor Quilt Show at Lytle Park are celebrating the winners of the event's best of show and viewers choice awards.

Judy Levine's "And Now for Something Completely Different" work won in the best of show category, which was judged by quilter and instructor Sandy Evans of Westville.

Attendees at the June 10 quilt show chose "Garden Party" as the winner of the viewers choice category. Jamie Willis is the artist that was commissioned by owner Chrissy Leitch for "Garden Party," which was quilted by Denny Booker.

The Mattoon-based Prairie Stitchers and the Bloomington/Normal Modern Quilt Guild held the show with support from the Mattoon Arts Council. More than 50 quilts of various sizes were displayed on racks arranged across the garden, gazebo and lawn bowling area at the north end of Lytle Park.