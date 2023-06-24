MATTOON — The organizers of the Outdoor Quilt Show at Lytle Park are celebrating the winners of the event's best of show and viewers choice awards.
Judy Levine's "And Now for Something Completely Different" work won in the best of show category, which was judged by quilter and instructor Sandy Evans of Westville.
Attendees at the June 10 quilt show chose "Garden Party" as the winner of the viewers choice category. Jamie Willis is the artist that was commissioned by owner Chrissy Leitch for "Garden Party," which was quilted by Denny Booker.
The Mattoon-based Prairie Stitchers and the Bloomington/Normal Modern Quilt Guild held the show with support from the Mattoon Arts Council. More than 50 quilts of various sizes were displayed on racks arranged across the garden, gazebo and lawn bowling area at the north end of Lytle Park.
Visitors walk through a corridor of quilt during the third annual Outdoor Quilt Show on Saturday at Lytle Park in Mattoon.
Cathy Hiser of Charleston, Chrissy Leitch of Mattoon, Evelyn Webb of Decatur, and Beth Covington of Mattoon look over a display of small quilts during the annual Outdoor Quilt Show on Saturday morning at Lytle Park in Mattoon.
Bloomington/Normal Modern Quilt Guild Membership Chair Noemi Bowers, at center, talks to Jan Booker of Charleston and Norma Himes of Mattoon about the guilds display of miniature quilts during the annual Outdoor Quilt Show on Saturday morning at Lytle Park in Mattoon.
Bloomington/Normal Modern Quilt Guild President Lisa Baermann, seated, takes viewers' choice nominations and raffle tickets from Debby Schoonover of Mattoon and Louise Duncan of Trowbridge during the annual Outdoor Quilt Show on Saturday morning at Lytle Park in Mattoon. The raffle was for the guild's 64-by-82-inch "Into the Light" quilt, seen behind them.
Jan Booker of Charleston talks about the adjacent student-made quilt during the annual Outdoor Quilt Show on Saturday morning at Lytle Park in Mattoon. Her son, Jason Booker, and his classmates at Mattoon's Columbian Elementary made this quilt for retiring teacher Jane Edgar in the early 1980s.
The Mattoon-based Prairie Stitchers and the Bloomington/Normal Modern Quilt Guild held their annual Outdoor Quilt Show on Saturday at Lytle Park in Mattoon.
Visitors walk through a corridor of quilt during the third annual Outdoor Quilt Show on Saturday at Lytle Park in Mattoon.
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
Cathy Hiser of Charleston, Chrissy Leitch of Mattoon, Evelyn Webb of Decatur, and Beth Covington of Mattoon look over a display of small quilts during the annual Outdoor Quilt Show on Saturday morning at Lytle Park in Mattoon.
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
Bloomington/Normal Modern Quilt Guild Membership Chair Noemi Bowers, at center, talks to Jan Booker of Charleston and Norma Himes of Mattoon about the guilds display of miniature quilts during the annual Outdoor Quilt Show on Saturday morning at Lytle Park in Mattoon.
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
Bloomington/Normal Modern Quilt Guild President Lisa Baermann, seated, takes viewers' choice nominations and raffle tickets from Debby Schoonover of Mattoon and Louise Duncan of Trowbridge during the annual Outdoor Quilt Show on Saturday morning at Lytle Park in Mattoon. The raffle was for the guild's 64-by-82-inch "Into the Light" quilt, seen behind them.
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
Jan Booker of Charleston talks about the adjacent student-made quilt during the annual Outdoor Quilt Show on Saturday morning at Lytle Park in Mattoon. Her son, Jason Booker, and his classmates at Mattoon's Columbian Elementary made this quilt for retiring teacher Jane Edgar in the early 1980s.
Quilt show volunteers Todd Daily and Corrine Joyner display the viewers choice winner, "Garden Party. Jamie Willis is the artist that was commissioned by owner Chrissy Leitch for "Garden Party," quilted by Denny Booker.