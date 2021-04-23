Douglas-Hart announces grand opening of The Whiteside Garden

CHARLESTON — Join the Douglas-Hart Nature Center for the long-awaited grand opening of The Whiteside Garden from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 1.

Activities include:

Self-guided tours of the garden

Guided tours of the garden at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, and 1 p.m.

Live instrumental music from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

May Day basket Raffle (Tickets are $1/each or 6/$5)

Visit the Douglas-Hart Foundation booth to learn about programs, volunteer opportunities, and memberships

Welcome Center exhibits

Shop the Garden Gift Shop

Light refreshments

Plus, activities for the kids including: make and take craft, scavenger hunt, and a dance around the May Pole

Depending on the spring season, you might see the following in bloom during the grand opening: shooting stars, dogwoods, spiderworts, geraniums, bleeding hearts, columbines, magnolias, and more.

Admission is free, but donations are greatly appreciated.

The Whiteside Garden will be open May 1-October 1 on Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 8422 North County Road 1820 E Charleston, IL 61920

For information about any upcoming events please visit www.dhnature.org.

