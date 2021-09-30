 Skip to main content
Douglas-Hart to hold Haunted Hike

MATTOON — Enter the Douglas-Hart Nature Center if you dare from 5-8:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 22, or Saturday, Oct. 23, where a guide will walk you through a half-mile of trails filled with spooky characters and decorated stations all with the creepy carnival theme.

Then enjoy a scenic hayride back to the visitor center to wrap up the evening.

This is a 100 percent outdoor event and pre-sale tickets are strongly recommended as tickets at the door are not guaranteed. You must select a hike time at the time of purchase. Tickets are $8 per person ages 3-11 or $10 per person ages 12 and up.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit dhnature.org/hauntedhike or call 217-235-4644.

The Douglas-Hart Nature Center is located at 2204 DeWitt Avenue East in Mattoon.

 

Make your house a home

