Douglas-Hart to hold outdoor escape room event

MATTOON — Reserve a time slot and bring a team of ten (adults or families are welcome) and challenge yourself to "Clue Into the Woods," a unique outdoor escape room experience at the Douglas-Hart Nature Center in Mattoon where participants can solve clues, riddles, codes, and more to escape in time.

This event is one weekend only, from 4-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, and Saturday, Aug. 28. Tickets will not be sold at the door, so you must purchase tickets in advance.

Arrive ten minutes prior to your reserved slot for check-in and orientation. Your group will navigate the outdoors to five different game-themed stations, collecting clues to escape along the way.

The entire experience last approximately one hour. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.dhnature.org/intothewoods.html

