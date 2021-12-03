Douglas-Hart to hold Winter Wonderland Walk

MATTOON — Visit the Douglas-Hart Nature Center upcoming Winter Wonderland Walk to enjoy over 25 festive outdoor scenes that are sure to bring you holiday cheer along their lighted and decorated trail.
This is a great opportunity to take lots of family photos or selfies at each scene. Popular scenes to be featured include:
- Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer
- Elf
- Mickey and Minnie
- The Grinch
- Charlie Brown Christmas, and more
Plus, classic holiday decor:
- 12 days of Christmas
- Candyland
- Lifesize Nutcrackers
- Giant Lantern, and more
Over 25 unique stations in all, along a looped 1/4 mile trail. Most stations are made in-house by staff and volunteers. Organizers are asking each family to make a small free-will donation to help support the Winter Wonderland Walk and help Douglas-Hart continue their programs in 2022.
The walk will be set up Thursday-Saturday, Dec. 9-11 and Thursday-Saturday, Dec. 16-18, from 5-8 p.m. each evening
For more information, visit dhnature.org/winterwalk or email programs@dhnature.org. The Douglas-Hart Nature Center is located at 2204 DeWitt Avenue East, the corner of Lerna Road and DeWitt Ave in Mattoon.