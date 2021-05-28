Eat more fruits and vegetables with the help of your local farmers market

Chipotle has announced it is raising its pay to $15 an hour. This will happen by the end of June according to the company.Employees can also receive 200 for recruiting crew members and $750 for apprentices or general managers.Chipotle is looking for 20,000 new workers across the country.

For Illinois residents who fall within the one in 10 American adults who don’t eat the recommended amounts of fruits and vegetables, farmers markets offer the chance for consumers to up their fruit and vegetable intake while supporting local farmers.

The variety of produce found at farmers market stands can range from family favorite fruits to unfamiliar vegetables, especially when considering what is in season. Yet, despite the health benefits of eating a wide variety of fruits and vegetables, those unfamiliar foods can get passed over when consumers don’t know how to prepare or cook with them.

“A rutabaga, daikon radish, or delicata squash can be intimidating if you don’t know how to use them," says Jenna Smith, University of Illinois Extension nutrition and wellness educator. "Farmers markets, CSA boxes (community supported agriculture) or farm stands are the perfect places to pick up new produce and experiment with different recipes.”

Knowing what foods are in season can help consumers plan their meals around farmers market shopping while they enjoy the benefits of additional fruits and vegetables in their diets. An upcoming series of 30-minute webinars can help consumers understand the options available to them.