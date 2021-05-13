14th Annual Illinois Products Farmers' Market begins

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Agriculture’s Illinois Products Farmers’ Market will open for the season Thursday, May 13 from 4 –7 p.m. at “The Shed” on the Illinois State Fairgrounds.

Current Covid-19 guidelines will be enforced including: maintaining six feet social distance, wearing a mask is required and all food and all drink must be consumed outside.

“If there is one silver lining to this past year it is how aware we have become about where our food comes from,” said Jerry Costello II, Director, Illinois Department of Agriculture. “Fresh local foods have become a priority and our Illinois Products Farmers’ Market offers a great variety of fresh produce, baked goods, meats and much more every week.”

The 2021 Illinois Products Farmers’ Market is sponsored by the Illinois Grape Growers and Vintner Association, AARP Illinois and Garden Illinois. Marketgoers will experience a family friendly atmosphere with an array of vendors and a different food truck each week.

Free live entertainment returns for the 2021 season and new this year are drawings for Garden Illinois plants, drawings for $10 in “Market Cash” and chances to win an AARP Illinois Products basket each week.