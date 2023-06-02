CHARLESTON — The is excited to announce this year’s Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce Farmers Market is moving to the Charleston courthouse square.
It had been located on 18th Street.
This year's farmers market will begin Saturday, June 3. It will run each Saturday, from 7:30 a.m.-noon, through Sept. 23, and will include farmers, plant/greenery specialists, artisans, bakers, and community service organizations.
One of the Chamber's primary missions is supporting its members, and the local business community as a whole. In moving to the courthouse square the market will provide more foot traffic and more potential customers for businesses on and around the square.
Around the square, on Saturday mornings, Jackson Street will remain open. The other three streets will be closed to vehicle traffic and used for the market. Vendors will be located on the inner perimeter of the square (the courthouse sides). Street parking and parking in various lots just off the square will be plentiful for vendors and customers.
In addition to the vendors, the Chamber plans on having other activities on certain Saturdays including music, kids activities, and other programming.
For more information, call 217-345-7041 or email cacc@charlestonchamber.com.
The Charleston Area Farmers Market is just one of several farmer's markets serving customers in Coles County.
In Mattoon
DeBuhr's Farmer’s Market
2001 Western Ave.
3-6 p.m. every Wednesday, starting June 7, through end of season.
217-234-7373
Fit-2-Serve Farmers Market
Presbyterian Gardens, corner of First Street and Broadway
9-11 a.m. every Saturday, through August
info@fit-2-serve.net; 217-235-3839
Lytle Park Farmers Market
Grassy area east of the parking lot.
8 a.m.-noon; Fridays, through early fall.
celebrate downtown mattoon Facebook page; 217-234-2464
In Charleston
Wednesday Farmers Market on the Square
Courthouse square
7-10 a.m. Wednesdays; starting June 7, through Sept. 27
Charleston Farmers Market On the Square on Facebook; 217-254-9067
Try this eco-friendly weed killer recipe for a healthier garden
What are the benefits of organic weed killers?
Using a natural weed killer recipe has a few key advantages over chemical-laden commercial weed killers. If you have pets or small children who play in your garden, a synthetic weed killer could cause skin, nose, or eye irritation and other health problems.
Synthetic herbicides can also harm beneficial insects like bees, butterflies, earthworms, and lacewings. These insects naturally keep your plants and soil healthy, even keeping predators at bay in some cases.
Making your own natural herbicide is also budget-friendly. As you’ll see in the simple recipe below, you can make an effective eco-friendly weed killer from household products you likely already have on hand.
How do you make natural weed killer at home?
Making an organic weed killer at home is so easy you’ll never need to buy another harsh herbicide again. To create a natural weed killer, you’ll need just three affordable ingredients:
1 gallon of distilled white vinegar
1 tablespoon of biodegradable liquid dish soap
1 cup of table salt
Instructions:
Pour the vinegar into a large bucket.
Gradually stir in the cup of table salt until it completely dissolves.
Add the liquid dish soap.
Thoroughly mix the solution until all ingredients are well combined.
Put the homemade weed killer into a spray bottle for easy application.
How do you use homemade weed killer?
Once you’ve made your natural weed killer, you can apply it to any unwanted growth in your garden. Spraying your weeds on a sunny day will allow the solution to dry faster and work more effectively. Shaking the bottle before each use will also ensure the ingredients are evenly distributed.
Avoid spraying any plants that you don’t want to kill since the natural herbicide could damage them. Cover desirable produce and flowers white you spray, or avoid applying your weed killer on a windy day.
You can continue to apply the weed killer until the issue resolves, then enjoy your bounty without introducing harsh chemicals into your soil. Here’s to happy, healthy gardening!