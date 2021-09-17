Charleston Food Forest to feed, educate community

CHARLESTON — All over the United States and the world, "food forests" are becoming popular.

Charleston now has a Food Forest located behind the Coles County Health Department at 825 18th Street, started last April by a group of local volunteers brought together by the non-profit organization Cultivated with Care for the purpose of demonstrating how a food forest works while at the same time eventually providing free food to the community.

A food forest is a form of permaculture – sustainably growing foods that are perennial, meaning they grow back every year without replanting. A food forest takes advantage of layers of growth just like any forest. There are big trees producing nuts and fruit, smaller trees underneath them producing fruits, shorter bushes and canes producing berries, plants providing perennial vegetables, and underground crops as well.

The Charleston Food Forest will provide the opportunity for the community to watch a food forest develop and learn what grows well in this area. Visitors will be welcome to sample the food that grows in the forest and perhaps choose to grow similar plants at home.

Many people have begun to see the benefits of growing food closer to home. In the unreliable times of climate crisis, food independence with local options may become more important. Food forests not only provide us with food, but they also provide habitat and pollination plants to help expand the biodiversity so vital to our future. Also, unlike annual vegetable gardens, a permaculture garden requires less cost and work since most plants only have to be planted once.

While it will take some time before the fruit trees produce, the perennial vegetables will be available much sooner. Right now, the Red Veined Sorrel is ready to be picked. Red Veined Sorrel is a leaf vegetable with a tangy, lemony taste. The small tender leaves can be used in salads while the large leaves should be cooked as you would spinach. Visitors are welcome to try some. The leaves should be cut or pinched off. Do not pull out the root.

For more information on the Charleston Food Forest visit cultivatedwithcare.org where you can see what plants are growing in the Food Forest, when they will be ready to harvest, and announcements for special events. You can sign up for their email newsletter.

If you’d like to volunteer, there is a survey that you can fill out to indicate how you would like to help. Donations to help cover the costs of the initial plantings can be made at the website. Any questions you have can be directed to Ellen Wolcott by email at ellen.wolcott@cultivatedwithcare.org.

