CHARLESTON — Every Saturday morning through September the Charleston Food Forest will host a guided tour at 10 a.m., weather permitting. Each tour lasts about 30 minutes.

The Food Forest is open to visitors any time. Free brochures are available at the entrance kiosk.

Located behind the Coles County Health Department at 825 18th St., the Charleston Food Forest was started in April 2021 by a group of local volunteers brought together by the nonprofit organization Cultivated with Care to demonstrate how a food forest works while at the same time eventually providing free food to the community.

A food forest is a form of permaculture, sustainably growing foods that are perennial, meaning they grow back every year without replanting. A food forest takes advantage of layers of growth just like any forest, with big trees producing nuts and fruit, smaller trees underneath them producing fruits, shorter bushes and canes producing berries, plants providing perennial vegetables, and underground crops as well.

The Charleston Food Forest will provide the opportunity for the community to watch a food forest develop and learn what grows well in this area. Visitors are welcome to sample the food that grows in the forest and perhaps choose to grow similar plants at home.

For more information on the Charleston Food Forest visit cultivatedwithcare.org where you can see the plants that are growing in the Food Forest, when they will be ready to harvest, and announcements for special events.