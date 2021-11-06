Local environmental enthusiasts train for Master Naturalist Program

MATTOON — Diana Glosser, Jan Irons, Katie Lewis, Kim McGee, Malina Przygoda and Garet Shuemaker have been welcomed to the Prairie’s Edge Master Naturalist Program.

They join the ranks of seven other Master Naturalists from the Coles, Cumberland, Douglas, Moultrie and Shelby county area.

A graduation ceremony followed 10 weeks of classes and two hands-on field days to become Master Naturalist Interns.

The training prepares volunteer Master Naturalists to more effectively participate in local environmental stewardship and share their knowledge, skills, and passion about the natural world with others.

“Our local Master Naturalists play a vital role in our community, offering educational opportunities and assisting in the management of local natural areas," says program coordinator Jenny Lee.

The mission of the University of Illinois Extension Master Naturalist Program is to provide science-based educational opportunities that connect people with nature and help them become engaged environmental stewards.

Lee says, “We all have a responsibility to protect our natural areas in the places where we live. This program equips people with the knowledge to do so.”

Master Naturalists are adults of all ages who are passionate about the natural world and enjoy sharing that passion with others. Master Naturalists volunteer many hours of service. In 2020, seven Master Gardeners donated over 600 hours answering questions, leading programs and participating in stewardship activities at its partnering organizations.

