Local Master Gardeners receive state awards

Volunteers of University of Illinois Extension's Master Gardener program were recognized at a virtual awards ceremony on Sept. 10.

The annual awards ceremony recognizes the work of the 2,700 volunteers who provide horticulture-related assistance to their communities.

Master Gardeners are trained horticulture experts who serve their communities through service projects and delivery of educational programs. They “Help Others Learn to Grow” by providing research based horticultural information and sound management practices for home and urban landscapes.

“Our local Master Gardeners play a vital role in our community”, says program coordinator Jenny Lee, “offering educational opportunities and answering many horticultural questions throughout the year.”

Master Gardeners are adults of all ages who love gardening and volunteer many hours of service. In 2020, 65 Master Gardeners serving Coles, Cumberland, Douglas, Moultrie and Shelby counties, donated over 1,600 hours answering questions, leading programs and volunteering at community garden projects.

The Extension would like to congratulate Jeanne Goble and Terry Smith for being awarded the State Outstanding Master Gardener Award. This award was established to honor the best of Illinois Master Gardeners, those whose breadth and depth of involvement in the program are exemplary. Only 1-2 percent of active Master Gardeners in the state are recognized with this award annually.

They would also like to congratulate Diana Glosser for being awarded the Illinois Master Gardener Sustained Excellence Award. This award recognizes previous State Outstanding Master Gardener Award winners who have continued to develop in their Master Gardener career with new responsibilities and initiatives.

Glosser, Goble, and Smith were recognized and presented with certificates, pins, plaques, and lawn signs at the Extension office. “We appreciate our volunteers for their hard work and dedication to the Master Gardener program”, says Lee.

Anyone interested in learning more about the Master Gardener program may reach out using the Become A Master Gardener page at https://extension.illinois.edu/ccdms or e-mailing Jenny Lee at jalee73@illinois.edu.

