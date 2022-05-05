Master Gardeners to hold annual plant sale at Garden Fest

MATTOON — Master Gardeners are excited to announce their annual spring plant sale at this year's Garden Fest.

They will be selling a variety of plants from 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, May 14, at Lytle Park, Mattoon.

Featured will be hanging baskets, vegetable plants for your garden, herbs, and houseplants. Gardening gloves, garden décor, and gently used gardening items will also be offered this year. Visit the Master Gardeners' Facebook page starting Monday, May 9, to see their featured plants.

Knowledgeable Master Gardeners will be available throughout the morning to address your yard and garden questions and give you suggestions for planting and landscaping.

“The Master Gardeners work hard to provide a variety of plants for your garden and to beautify your home”, says Master Gardener Program Coordinator Jenny Lee. “The plant sale is a great opportunity to meet Master Gardener volunteers and learn more about our program.”

If you will need an accommodation in order to participate, please email uie-ccdms@illinois.edu. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet your access needs.

The University of Illinois Extension Master Gardener program is a volunteer program that provides research-based horticulture-related information to the public.

For more information on University of Illinois Extension programming in Coles, Cumberland, Douglas, Moultrie and Shelby county, visit our website at http://web.extension.illinois.edu/ccdms or call them at 217-345-7034.

