Master Gardeners to hold annual plant sale

MATTOON — The Master Gardeners are excited to announce their annual spring plant sale is back at Garden Fest. They will be selling a variety of plants from 9 a.m.-noon at Lytle Park, Mattoon on Saturday, May 15.

Featured will be hanging baskets, pollinator-friendly plants, vegetable plants for your garden, herbs, and houseplants. Gardening gloves, garden décor, and gently used gardening items also will be offered this year.

Knowledgeable Master Gardeners will be available throughout the morning to address your yard and garden questions and give suggestions for planting, pruning and landscaping.

Visit the Coles County Master Gardeners Facebook starting Monday, May 10, to see their featured plants.

While there, you can also print off a voucher for your mom to receive a free mini herb starter kit. The first 25 moms who bring the voucher are eligible.

The University of Illinois Extension Master Gardener program is a volunteer program that provides research-based horticulture-related information to the public. For more information on University of Illinois Extension programming in Coles, Cumberland, Douglas, Moultrie and Shelby county, visit our website at http://web.extension.illinois.edu/ccdms or call them at 217-345-7034.

