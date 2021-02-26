Master Gardeners to host fruit tree pruning workshop in Arthur

ARTHUR — Proper pruning is important to the long-term health of fruit trees.

It can reduce the occurrence of diseases and increase fruit quality. Knowing when to prune, what to prune and how to do it can be daunting.

Join the Arthur Extension office for a fruit tree pruning workshop. Local Food Systems and Small Farms Educator Doug Gucker will teach proper fruit tree pruning and training techniques along with different types of pruning cuts, training systems, and proper fruit thinning approaches.

This workshop will be held on Saturday, March 20, at 10 a.m. and begin with classroom instruction at the University of Illinois Extension office in Arthur, 304 E. Progress St. Attendees will then travel to a local residence for hands-on techniques.

Workshop participation is limited to twenty individuals. To register please call the Arthur Extension office at (217) 543-3755 and leave a message. Social distancing will be practiced, and masks required. Please bring gardening gloves, pruners if you have them, and drinking water.

If you will need an accommodation in order to participate, please email uie-ccdms@illinois.edu. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet your access needs.

