MATTOON — Monarch butterflies provide an invaluable service of being pollinators, but they are also fascinating creatures because of their long migration journey to Mexico.

Become a citizen scientist during this monarch tagging course led by Douglas-Hart naturalists to learn more about monarchs, their migration, and how to tag them for real scientists to collect data. It’s a great way to get outdoors and make a difference in the process.

This event will be held from 1-2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, at the Douglas-Hart Nature Center, 2204 Dewitt Ave. East.