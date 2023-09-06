MATTOON — Register now for the "Into the Woods as Indiana Jones" Outdoor Escape Room experience to be held from 4-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 8-9.
Cost is $50 per time slot for members; $60 per time slot for non-members. For your time slot, bring your own group, up to 10 participants. Last groups leave at 9 p.m. each night.
Registration is available at www.dhnature.org/intothewoods.html
This event is family-friendly and is recommended for ages 7 and up. Children under the age of 13 must be accompanied by an adult (18 years or older).
Group sizes must be a minimum of two people, but no larger than 10 people. Organizers will not split your group or add people to your group, nor will they place you with random other groups.
Groups depart every 20 minutes.
Upon registration, you will select a time slot to attend. Sunset should occur at about 7:15 p.m., so please keep this in mind when picking your time slot. Groups that depart after 7 p.m. will complete some or all of the escape stations in the dark.
For those looking for a more challenging escape experience, register for a time slot after 7:40 p.m. to complete the event in complete darkness. There will be minimal lighting at stations, but participants are encouraged to bring their own flashlights. There will also be a limited number of flashlights available for participants to borrow.
Organizers ask that you arrive 15 minutes before your designated time slot for check-in, restrooms, and expectations. If you arrive too early, you may have to wait outside the front doors until staff is ready for your group.
It could take up to an hour to complete this outdoor escape room experience.
Before departure, your group will receive a short introduction about Into the Woods and the rules/expectations. Groups will walk on a short designated hike path to five different escape stations on their own. Dress appropriately for the hike and weather.
Each station will have volunteer facilitators to assist only when necessary.
At each station, group members will work together to search for clues to help solve puzzles, riddles, codes, and more to ‘escape’.
Groups will not actually be locked or trapped in any way at the stations.
You will get a maximum of 10 minutes to complete each escape station. Facilitators will give you the answers if you did not complete the clues within that time frame.
Expect a short waiting period between stations if the group ahead of yours is not done yet. The facilitators will let you know when you can move on to the next station.
A photobooth station will be available inside the visitor center.
Organizers ask that participants in this event do not loiter on the property before or after your designated time slot to prevent interference with other groups' experiences.
In the event of inclement weather, organizers will issue a refund to those registered for this event.
Cancellations must be made at least 48 hours before the event start time, or you will not receive a refund.
If you have any questions, please email programs@dhnature.org or call 217-235-4644.
