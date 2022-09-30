USDA opens People’s Garden Initiative to gardens nationwide

CHAMPAIGN — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is expanding its People’s Garden Initiative to include eligible gardens nationwide.

School gardens, community gardens, urban farms, and small-scale agriculture projects can all be recognized as a “People’s Garden” if they register on the USDA website and meet criteria including benefitting the community, working collaboratively, incorporating conservation practices and educating the public.

Affiliate People’s Garden locations will be indicated on a map on the USDA website, featured in USDA communications, and provided with a People’s Garden sign.

“We welcome gardens nationwide to join us in the People’s Garden effort and all it represents,” said Ivan Dozier, state conservationist for the NRCS in Illinois. “Local gardens across the country share USDA’s goals of building more diversified and resilient local food systems, empowering communities to come together around expanding access to healthy food, addressing climate change and advancing equity.”

People’s Gardens, an initiative originally launched by the USDA in 2009, grow fresh, healthy food and support resilient, local food systems; teach people how to garden using conservation practices; nurture habitat for pollinators and wildlife and create greenspace for neighbors.