MATTOON — Visit various community gardens in Coles County with unique plantings, designs, and features sure to grow your love of gardening at the upcoming Gallery of Gardens fundraiser held at Whiteside Garden and Friendship Garden on Saturday, July 8.

Garden experts of various types will be available at each site for questions, advice, or other valuable information. Each site will also offer a unique experience during your visit.

Registration fees for this event will support projects at the Douglas-Hart Foundation’s gardens: Friendship Garden and The Whiteside Garden. To further support other participating gardens, there will be donation buckets and garden sales available the day of the event.

Early bird admission is $12 for members and $15 for non-members. The cost on the day of the event is $18

Admission includes a garden guidebook, garden grab bag, light refreshments and a host of other experts other features.

The event runs from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at The Whiteside Garden in Charleston or Friendship Garden in Mattoon. You must start at one of these two locations. Participants must provide own transportation, but carpooling is encouraged.