Watch now: Grand opening held for Whiteside Garden in Charleston

CHARLESTON — While leading a tour Saturday at The Whiteside Garden, volunteer Lucinda Horton noted that the tranquil beauty of the site's "Bog Garden and Ponds" was made possible many years ago by the toil of late Eastern Illinois University botany professor Wesley Whiteside.
"(Dr. Whiteside) did all that by hand. He was such a hard worker," Horton said of the professor digging the ponds there himself.
Whiteside acquired former farm and pasture land, where he would make his home, along Illinois Route 16 east of Charleston in 1962. He then began planting a garden there, often with the help of his students, that eventually grew to include daylilies, magnolias, carnivorous Venus flytraps and sundews, bamboo, and many other plants that do not typically thrive in East Central Illinois.
After Whiteside died in 2015 at age 87, Eastern worked to transition ownership of his property to the Douglas-Hart Foundation in 2018. This nonprofit organization, which operates Douglas-Hart Nature Center and Friendship Garden in Mattoon, has been tending to The Whiteside Garden since then and getting it ready for regular visits by the public. They held a grand opening there Saturday.
"It just brings a lot of joy that we can finally open to the public," said Douglas-Hart Executive Director Jennifer Day Tariq. She noted that Whiteside used to open his garden to the public, too, in his case for a Garden Ramble every Memorial Day weekend. "We are carrying on the tradition."
Charleston native Abbie Vanderwerf said she went to Garden Rambles as a youth with her mother and has vivid memories of "spectacular irises" in colorful bloom. She added that, "In the summer, that's when the real show comes up." She was accompanied at Saturday's grand opening by her husband, R.J., who grew up in the Chicago area.
"I just wanted to bring him here and introduce him to the garden," Vanderwerf said. They also brought along their 4-year-old son, Abraham, and their 3-year-old Corgi, Dante, as they walked the trails in the approximately 5-acre Whiteside Garden.
Douglas-Hart horticulturist Barb Schrock said after working on The Whiteside Garden for the last two years, she is glad to open the site so the public can enjoy it, too.
"The magnolias are still putting on a show. Some of the late leafing ones are just coming on," she said, encouraging visitors to visit at this time of year.
Schrock said she met Whiteside approximately 12 years ago and was amazed to learn about the diversity of plants on his property. She added that she had dreamed about being able to work full time on such a garden and is thankful for the opportunity to fulfill this goal. She said the joy Whiteside took from tending to his garden was contagious.
"Sometimes that is what energizes me, knowing what he felt about the garden," Schrock said.
In addition to preparing the garden for public visits, Tariq said the Douglas-Hart Foundation has converted his home into a welcome center with a gift shop, library and meeting space. The welcome center includes an exhibit room about the history of Whiteside and his property next to a deck that looks east over the garden.
"It's so peaceful. It's so calm. I love it," said volunteer Bobbie Welch.
The Whiteside Garden is scheduled to be open to the public 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 1 at 8422 N. County Road 1820E, Charleston. Tariq said guided tours will be offered at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of every month, adding that private tours can also be scheduled. Admission is free, but donations are accepted.