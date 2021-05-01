Watch now: Grand opening held for Whiteside Garden in Charleston

"It just brings a lot of joy that we can finally open to the public," said Douglas-Hart Executive Director Jennifer Day Tariq. She noted that Whiteside used to open his garden to the public, too, in his case for a Garden Ramble every Memorial Day weekend. "We are carrying on the tradition."

Charleston native Abbie Vanderwerf said she went to Garden Rambles as a youth with her mother and has vivid memories of "spectacular irises" in colorful bloom. She added that, "In the summer, that's when the real show comes up." She was accompanied at Saturday's grand opening by her husband, R.J., who grew up in the Chicago area.

"I just wanted to bring him here and introduce him to the garden," Vanderwerf said. They also brought along their 4-year-old son, Abraham, and their 3-year-old Corgi, Dante, as they walked the trails in the approximately 5-acre Whiteside Garden.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Douglas-Hart horticulturist Barb Schrock said after working on The Whiteside Garden for the last two years, she is glad to open the site so the public can enjoy it, too.

"The magnolias are still putting on a show. Some of the late leafing ones are just coming on," she said, encouraging visitors to visit at this time of year.