Garden Fest is Saturday at Lytle Park in Mattoon

MATTOON — Gardening-related vendors are slated to sell their wares Saturday during the annual Garden Fest at Lytle Park.

Garden Fest is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon, rain or shine, adjacent to the park entrance at South 32nd Street and Cedar Avenue. Items sold at the festival typically include herbs, plants, garden decorations and more. The Coles County Master Gardener plant sale is also held during this event.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Garden Fest, formerly known as Herbfest, moved from Broadway Avenue and Ninth Street to Lytle Park and got its new name in 2018. Lytle is also now home to the Mattoon Farmers & Artisans Market, which will be held at 8 a.m. every Friday starting May 21.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Make your house a home For the holidays: Get inspiring home and gift ideas – sign up now! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.