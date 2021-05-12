 Skip to main content
Garden Fest is Saturday at Lytle Park in Mattoon
Garden Fest is Saturday at Lytle Park in Mattoon

MATTOON — Gardening-related vendors are slated to sell their wares Saturday during the annual Garden Fest at Lytle Park.

Watch now: Salvation Army to resume summer day camp program in Mattoon

Garden Fest is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon, rain or shine, adjacent to the park entrance at South 32nd Street and Cedar Avenue. Items sold at the festival typically include herbs, plants, garden decorations and more. The Coles County Master Gardener plant sale is also held during this event.

Garden Fest, formerly known as Herbfest, moved from Broadway Avenue and Ninth Street to Lytle Park and got its new name in 2018. Lytle is also now home to the Mattoon Farmers & Artisans Market, which will be held at 8 a.m. every Friday starting May 21.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

