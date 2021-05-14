Garden smarter, not harder: free online Four Seasons Gardening series open

URBANA — The growing season is in full swing and University of Illinois Extension’s Four Seasons Gardening summer series starting in June is here to help home gardeners be successful.

Four Seasons Gardening is one of Illinois Extension’s most popular gardening series that has been offered since 2014. Each season, horticulture experts cover a variety of environmental stewardship, home gardening, and backyard food production topics in free one-hour webinars.

“We choose topics based on what home gardeners are calling and emailing us about,” says Extension Horticulture Educator Gemini Bhalsod. “We want to give them the skills and tools they need to be successful whether they’re new or experienced gardeners.”

The summer 2021 sessions will cover the top vegetable garden insects, themed gardens for kids, and end of summer planted fall vegetables.

The webinars are free, but registration is required one week before the session. Sign up for one or all three sessions online at go.illinois.edu/FourSeasons. After registering, participants will receive an email with access information. Participants who are unable to attend the live session can still register for access to the recorded program.

