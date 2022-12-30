Give your green thumb a hand, join vegetable gardening workshop

URBANA — Dig in with confidence this spring with Growing Great Vegetables, a five-week webinar series that will cover how to grow a vegetable garden from seed to harvest. Whether growers have several acres or a patio with a few containers, now is the time to start planning for a successful garden.

Log on for the weekly online workshops starting Feb. 28. Each session will explore a new topic and give participants the opportunity to engage with University Illinois Extension horticulture experts and receive emails with even more research-based tips and factsheets.

Sessions will be 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays from Feb. 28 to March 28. Each class covers a different topic and will consist of a live 50-minute presentation followed by a Q&A. Extension horticulture educators Jennifer Fishburn, Chris Enroth, Ken Johnson, Ryan Pankau, and Sarah Vogel will lead this series.

February 28, Where will you Garden?: Build a garden using whatever space you have. Learn about traditional garden plots, raised beds, salad tables, container gardening, growing vertically, and more.

Build a garden using whatever space you have. Learn about traditional garden plots, raised beds, salad tables, container gardening, growing vertically, and more. March 7, Seed and Plant Choices: Planning, design, and layout are key elements to successful gardening. Learn about hardiness zones, frost and freeze dates, how to order plants or seeds from a garden catalog or locally, reading and selecting seed packets, and starting plants from seed. We'll also cover soil testing and amendments, fertilizer, manures, mulch, watering, and weeding

Planning, design, and layout are key elements to successful gardening. Learn about hardiness zones, frost and freeze dates, how to order plants or seeds from a garden catalog or locally, reading and selecting seed packets, and starting plants from seed. We'll also cover soil testing and amendments, fertilizer, manures, mulch, watering, and weeding March 14, Cool Season Vegetables: Cool-season crops can be grown in spring or fall, each with its own characteristics and potential issues. Learn about growing and harvesting cool-season vegetables including how to manage common insect pests.

Cool-season crops can be grown in spring or fall, each with its own characteristics and potential issues. Learn about growing and harvesting cool-season vegetables including how to manage common insect pests. March 21, Warm Season Vegetables: Warm season crops grow during the hottest part of the year. This session will cover how to make vegetables such as peppers, tomatoes, squash, and more flourish while keeping pests at bay.

Warm season crops grow during the hottest part of the year. This session will cover how to make vegetables such as peppers, tomatoes, squash, and more flourish while keeping pests at bay. March 28, Insects and Diseases: New and experienced growers alike are challenged by pests, diseases, and disorders of vegetable plants. Learn about insects, diseases, and wildlife pests and how to prevent and handle them.