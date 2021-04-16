Heirloom flowers provide fragrance, beauty, pollinator support

Spring brings thoughts of beautiful, colorful, fragrant blooms that brighten landscapes after a long winter.

But while many anticipate the arrival of the first flowers, pollinators, too, are on the lookout. Heirloom flowers provide them with more of the resources they require.

“Hybrids are a cross between two flower types that create specific traits such as flower shape, color, plant height, or disease resistance,” says Nicole Flowers-Kimmerle, a University of Illinois Extension horticulture educator. “These varieties are very uniform in the first season of growth. Seeds saved from those first plants develop into plants with much more variation."

Heirloom varieties are open-pollinated. These flowers stay true to type if another variety does not cross-pollinate them.

“If you plan to save seed from your heirloom flowers, plant other varieties of the same plant at least 3 feet away from each other,” says Flowers-Kimmerle. “Plant them closer together to experiment with creating your own varieties.”

As good sources of pollen and nectar, these blooms attract bees, butterflies, and hummingbirds. Gardeners can plant heirloom flowers in groups to maximize benefits. Learn more about pollinator pockets at go.illinois.edu/PollinatorInfo.