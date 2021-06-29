Illinois Master Naturalist program accepting applications for August training

MATTOON — University of Illinois Extension in Coles-Cumberland-Douglas-Moultrie-Shelby counties will be offering Illinois Master Naturalist training from Aug. 3-Oct. 5 with the majority of classes every Tuesday from 5:30-8:30 p.m. held at Douglas-Hart Nature Center. T

here will also be classes onsite at Warbler Woods and Shelbyville Visitor’s Center.

The mission of the University of Illinois Extension Master Naturalist Program is to provide science-based educational opportunities that connect people with nature and help them become engaged environmental stewards.

The program educates and trains adult volunteers so they are better equipped to share natural resource information with others in their communities and to assist with environmental conservation and restoration activities. We all have a responsibility to protect the natural resources in the places we live to ensure our world is “fit for the future.”

Volunteer Option

For those wanting to become a Master Naturalist volunteer, the University of Illinois requires each applicant to complete an application, background screening paperwork, and schedule an interview with Master Gardener and Master Naturalist Coordinator Jenny Lee.

The fee to participate is $200 and covers classroom sessions, field training, handouts, and the Master Naturalist manual. Upon completion of the Master Naturalist training, graduates will become Master Naturalist Interns and have two years to complete 60 volunteer service hours to become an Active Master Naturalist. To continue as an Active Master Naturalist, volunteers must fulfill 30 volunteer hours and 10 continuing education hours annually.

Applications, screening paperwork, interviews, and course fee must be received and completed by Friday, July 23. If you have any questions, call Lee at 217-345-7034.

For more information on University of Illinois Extension programming in Coles, Cumberland, Douglas, Moultrie and Shelby county, visit our website at http://extension.illinois.edu/ccdms or call at 217-345-7034.

