 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Keep plants, pollinators happy with fall Gardening in the Air series

  • 0

URBANA — With the weather getting colder and the coming of fall, it’s important to know how to put your garden to rest and plan for the next growing season.

Learn how to support pollinators, grow vegetables and herbs in any size garden, and find and plant trees for long-term success in Gardening in the Air, a webinar series offered by University of Illinois Extension and Iowa State University Extension.

Amish Heritage Center representatives speak to Mattoon Kiwanis

“After the success of Gardening in the Air's two programs, we’re excited to bring it back for a session focused on fall gardening,” says Bruce Black, event coordinator and Illinois Extension horticulture educator.

Experts from both institutions will present on a wide variety of timely gardening topics with online sessions on Saturday, Oct. 9, at 9 a.m., 10:15 a.m., and 11:30 a.m.

Pollinators: 9-10 a.m., Pollinators, Plants and People; 10:15-11:15 a.m., Planning for Pollinators this Fall; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Pollinator Gardening.

Vegetables and Herbs: 9-10 a.m., Big or Small: Cover Crops for All; 10:15-11:15 a.m., Backyard Greenhouse Basics; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Harvesting and Preserving Herbs

Trees: 9-10 a.m., New and Alternative Shade Trees for the Home Landscape; 10:15-11:15 a.m., Planting and Growing Healthy Shade Trees; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Trees and Shrubs for Pollinators.

Sessions are free, but a donation is appreciated. Access links and handouts will be provided upon registration. Register for one class or the whole series in advance at go.illinois.edu/GIAsignup.

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What is 'Long Covid'?

Make your house a home

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

What is 'Long Covid'?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News