LIFESPAN: Are you living over-stuffed?

Everything we own is just stuff — except when it isn’t.
It turns out that guilt and sentimentality — powerful feelings attached to the things we own — are reasons we hang onto stuff. We also tend to overvalue our stuff, ignoring the fact that collections of Beanie Babies, Precious Moments figurines and Thomas Kinkade paintings are worth pennies compared to what we paid for them.
Still, there are people who love their stuff and have no intention of parting with it until they’re deceased. With over 8,000 Americans turning 65 each day, more and more of us are going to be confronting our stuff. Because, let’s face it, either we get rid of it or someone else will have to. Being on the “someone else” side recently, I can tell you it’s not fun at all — actually, it can be quite painful.
A few stats to ponder:
• There are 50,000 storage facilities in the U.S. — five times the number of Starbucks. That’s 2.3 billion square feet.
• 50% of storage renters are simply storing what won’t fit in their homes even though the average home size has doubled in that last 50 years.
• Currently, there are 7.3 square feet of self-storage for every man, woman, and child in the nation. One in 10 Americans rents offsite storage. It’s the fastest-growing segment of the commercial real estate industry over the past four decades (New York Times Magazine)
• 25% of people with two-car garages don’t have room to park cars inside them; 32% have room for only one car (U.S. Department of Energy)
• The home organization industry, valued at $8 billion, has more than doubled since 2000 at a rate of 10% each year.
Peter Walsh, an organizational expert and former host of The Learning Channel's "Clean Sweep" show, divides clutter into two general types. "Memory" clutter is stuff that reminds us of important events, like old school programs or newspaper clippings. "Someday" clutter refers to items you won't toss because you feel you might need them someday.
"It's about balance," Walsh says of clutter control. "If you have so much stuff it drags you into the past or pulls you into the future, you can't live in the present. When people see clutter, they use language like 'suffocating."
Not only can living with too much stuff create falling hazards, clutter is bad for your physical and mental health. Too much clutter can be a fire hazard. Dust, mold, and animal dander that collect in cluttered homes are all bad for allergies and asthma. All of these things can be just the beginning of more serious health issues down the road.
So, how do you get rid of Grandpa’s lucky fishing hat or the Depression glass candy dish Great-grandma used? How do you dispose of a jewelry collection your mother spent a lifetime building, or cast off the huge China cabinet from your childhood home, even though you really don’t want it and it doesn’t fit in your home? Start small.
Tackle one room, one closet, or just one bookshelf at a time. Take out items that can be thrown away, then things you can donate. As you start to control the clutter, you can begin to feel better and take better care of yourself. Accomplishing a little at a time is better than not getting started at all. Remember, “Rome wasn’t built in a day” – and neither was the OVER-stuff!
Chris Garver is the program/public relations director at the LifeSpan Center.