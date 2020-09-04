LIFESPAN: Healthy eating as we age

Do you ever question why you can’t seem to lose those ‘few’ excess pounds? Every season of life brings changes and adjustments to your body. We all know that in order to lose weight we have to increase activity and decrease our caloric intake. Sadly, it’s not that simple.
Changes in our senses of taste and smell diminish with age and, while we keep the ability to distinguish sweet tastes the longest, many older people consume more sugar and starches than they should. Simple carbohydrates (i.e. white rice, white flour, refined sugar) can cause your blood sugar to spike dramatically, and then crash leaving you feeling hungry. Not only is this very dangerous for persons with diabetes, but is unhealthy for others because this usually leads to overeating.
Degenerative diseases such as heart and brain diseases, diabetes, osteoporosis and cancer, which are among the most common diseases affecting older persons, are all diet-affected. Vitamins and minerals are needed for normal growth and development and vital to the proper functioning of all your body’s systems - and deficiencies are often common in older people due to a number of factors such as their reduced food intake and a lack of variety in the foods they eat.
So what are some things that we can do to help turn this unhealthy eating pattern around? Slowly reduce the sugar in your diet, a little at a time. ‘Slowly’ is your best possibility for success. Instead of sugar-laden foods, increase naturally sweet foods such as fruits, peppers and yams. Fresh or frozen are your best options, but label reading is a must – opting for “sugar-free” and “no added sugar” labeling. This gives your taste buds a chance to adjust to the changes and reduce the craving for sweets.
Another winning strategy is to replace refined carbohydrates with complex carbs. What does that mean in simple terms? Get rid of the ‘white’ foods and eat more whole oats, beans/legumes, nuts, fresh vegetables, and other high fiber foods. By doing this you’ll feel fuller longer and have more energy.
Summer is the season for enjoying the freshest fruits and vegetables available. Gardening has double benefits – you get extra activity working in the garden and the best nutrition eating the fresh produce. You can grow what you like to eat and save money at the store. Variety and taste will help keep you from getting bored.
Farmer’s markets are another option for enjoying fresh foods – buying local produce from the people who maintain their land can offer healthier, pesticide-free, organic options with no preservatives. Often they’re more eco-friendly and sell their crops at lower prices. Plus, a short trip to the markets can be a fun outing for family and friends!
The LifeSpan Center is located at 11021 E. County Road 800N, Charleston. Call 217-639-5150. While the center is currently closed in observance of COVID-19 protocols, staff will still be onsite to take questions by phone and Peace Meal will still be available via take out orders.
Peace Meals, sponsored by Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, are served Monday through Friday at a suggested donation of $3.50. To register, reserve a lunch or learn more, call 217-345-1800.
Chris Garver is program/public relations director of the LifeSpan Center.
