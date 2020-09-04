LIFESPAN: Healthy eating as we age

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Do you ever question why you can’t seem to lose those ‘few’ excess pounds? Every season of life brings changes and adjustments to your body. We all know that in order to lose weight we have to increase activity and decrease our caloric intake. Sadly, it’s not that simple.

Changes in our senses of taste and smell diminish with age and, while we keep the ability to distinguish sweet tastes the longest, many older people consume more sugar and starches than they should. Simple carbohydrates (i.e. white rice, white flour, refined sugar) can cause your blood sugar to spike dramatically, and then crash leaving you feeling hungry. Not only is this very dangerous for persons with diabetes, but is unhealthy for others because this usually leads to overeating.

Degenerative diseases such as heart and brain diseases, diabetes, osteoporosis and cancer, which are among the most common diseases affecting older persons, are all diet-affected. Vitamins and minerals are needed for normal growth and development and vital to the proper functioning of all your body’s systems - and deficiencies are often common in older people due to a number of factors such as their reduced food intake and a lack of variety in the foods they eat.