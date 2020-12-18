LIFESPAN: How to save during the buying season

Christmas Day and all of the holiday festivities are right around the corner. Excitement is brewing in our hearts with the anticipated family gatherings of those we love near and far. We are starting to look forward to the delight that we receive as our friends and family open their gifts that we put so much thought in selecting. While this is a joyous time of the year, there is one thing that can put a damper on it all…MONEY (or lack thereof).
It is very difficult to buy for everyone in your life during the holidays without breaking the bank, but there are some tips that can be used when holiday shopping that, if followed, can leave you with some extra money in your wallet for yourself.
The first step that needs to be taken before holiday shopping is creating a budget for yourself. First, set a firm dollar amount that you can spend but not exceed for your gifts that you plan to purchase this year. Afterward, write down everyone you wish to buy a gift for and the dollar amount that you wish to spend. If you add the total amounts for each gift or person, this should match your total budget you set for yourself.
Being cautious of every penny and having a plan will help you not overspend. It is always wise to add yourself to the gift list. Let’s face it; it’s hard to do all of that shopping without finding something that you just have to have for yourself.
Other ways to save include shopping at specific locations. Discount stores are great stores to find children’s toys and trinkets for reasonably less than a large department store. It’s a sad but real truth, kids open their gifts and play with their new toys and games for a few days and then after the new wears off, to the toy and game graveyard it goes.
Layaway is also another option for those who are shopping on a budget. This allows the shopper to reserve their gift and make payments on it during a specific time frame instead of having to pay for the gift all at once. Be careful though, make the payments as planned and on time in order secure your money invested and the gift.
If you are good with crafts or photography, you may not even have to purchase a gift. Some, would much rather receive a gift that has meaning versus a gift that they don’t have any need for. Pictures, handmade crafts, and keep sakes are an awesome way to say Merry Christmas. The internet provides thousands of ideas and step by steps instructions if you are in need of some help.
While gift giving and receiving may be fun and exciting, don’t forget the real reason for the season. Presents come and go, but the memories will last forever.
Merry Christmas from everyone here at your LifeSpan Center
The LifeSpan Center is located at 11021 E. County Road 800N, Charleston. Call (217) 639-5150. While the center is currently closed in observance of COVID-19 protocols, staff will still be onsite to take questions by phone and Peace Meal will still be available via take out orders.
Peace Meals, sponsored by Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, are served Monday through Friday at a suggested donation of $3.50. To register, reserve a lunch or learn more, call (217) 345-1800.
Kaycie Sanders is the Administrative Director of Dial-A-Ride
