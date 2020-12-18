LIFESPAN: How to save during the buying season

Christmas Day and all of the holiday festivities are right around the corner. Excitement is brewing in our hearts with the anticipated family gatherings of those we love near and far. We are starting to look forward to the delight that we receive as our friends and family open their gifts that we put so much thought in selecting. While this is a joyous time of the year, there is one thing that can put a damper on it all…MONEY (or lack thereof).

It is very difficult to buy for everyone in your life during the holidays without breaking the bank, but there are some tips that can be used when holiday shopping that, if followed, can leave you with some extra money in your wallet for yourself.

The first step that needs to be taken before holiday shopping is creating a budget for yourself. First, set a firm dollar amount that you can spend but not exceed for your gifts that you plan to purchase this year. Afterward, write down everyone you wish to buy a gift for and the dollar amount that you wish to spend. If you add the total amounts for each gift or person, this should match your total budget you set for yourself.