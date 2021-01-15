LIFESPAN: IRS Certified volunteers providing free tax preparation at LifeSpan Center

The LifeSpan Center is once again offering free tax assistance this year, but a little differently than in the past.
You can make an appointment starting Monday, Jan. 18, with the first appointment beginning on Monday, Feb. 1. To make an appointment, call 217-639-5150.
When you make this appointment, the person you are speaking with will ask you a series of questions and notify you of the specifics of our procedure. A part of our process will require you to pick up a packet of paperwork at the LifeSpan Center or the packet can be emailed to you. More details will be shared with you when you schedule your appointment.
Volunteers Will Prepare
- Self-Employed Income (Form 1099-MISC, Form 1099-NEC) limited
- Wages, salaries, etc. (Form W-2)
- Gambling Winnings (Form W-2G)
- Interest Income (Form 1099-INT)
- Cancellation of Debt (Form 1099-C) limited
- Dividends Received (Form 1099-DIV)
- Health Savings Accounts (Form 1099-SA) limited
- State Tax Refunds (Form 1099-G)
- Itemized Deductions limited
- Unemployment Benefits (Form 1099-G)
- Education Credits (Form 1098-T)
- IRA Distributions (Form 1099-R)
- Child Tax Credit
- Pension Income (Forms 1099-R, RRB-1099-R, CSA-1099)
- Earned Income Credit
- Social Security Benefits (Form SSA-1099, RRB-1099)
- Health Insurance Statements (Forms 1095-A, B or C)
- Simple Capital Gain/Loss (Form 1099-B) limited
- Credits for Sick Leave and Family Leave for Certain Self-Employed Individuals (Form 7202)
- Sale of Home (Form 1099-S) limited
- Prior Year and Amended Returns
- Economic Impact Payment (Recovery Rebate Credit)
Will Not Prepare
- Form W-7 (application for Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN))
- Schedule C with loss, depreciation or business use of home
- Complicated Schedule D (capital gains and losses)
- Returns with casualty/disaster losses
- Form SS-5 (request for Social Security Number)
- Form 8606 (non-deductible IRA)
- Form 8814 (child taxed at parent’s tax rate)
- Form SS-8 (determination of worker status for purposes of federal employment taxes and income tax withholding)
- Parts 4 & 5 of Form 8962 (Allocation of Policy Amounts, Alternative Calculation for Year of Marriage)
Please see a professional preparer for assistance with complicated returns.
What to Return with Your Packet
- For direct deposit of refund, proof of account and bank’s routing number
- Birth dates for you, spouse, and/or dependents
- A copy of last year’s tax return
- For prior year returns, copies of income transcripts from IRS
- All Forms W-2 and 1099 (and state, if applicable)
- Forms 1095-A, B or C (ACA Statements)
- Notice 1444, Economic Impact Payment 2020 (If applicable)
- Information for other income
- Information for all deductions (including charitable contributions)/credits
- Total paid to day care provider and their tax ID number
IRS VITA/TCE return preparation sites are operated by certified volunteers. Site operating hours and services offered may be limited. In addition, by law, some sites provide priority services to seniors. Please be advised that you may not be immediately served. Your patience and understanding are appreciated.
The LifeSpan Center is located at 11021 E. County Road 800N, Charleston. Call (217) 639-5150. While the center is currently closed in observance of COVID-19 protocols, staff will still be onsite to take questions by phone and Peace Meal will still be available via take out orders.
Peace Meals, sponsored by Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, are served Monday through Friday at a suggested donation of $3.50. To register, reserve a lunch or learn more, call (217) 345-1800.
Chris Garver is the program/public relations director at the LifeSpan Center.