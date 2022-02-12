LIFESPAN: LifeSpan Center offers free tax return preparation for qualifying taxpayers

Although the Lifespan Center remains closed to the public, our Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, is offering IRS tax return services for 2021.

VITA is designed to help taxpayers complete their basic tax returns at no cost. Certified LSVP Volunteers have received training from the IRS are here to help. Appointments are being scheduled through April 14.

No walk-ins are accepted. Appointment times available: 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Call to make your appointment and staff will advise about the current COVID specific procedures in place. Clients will be required to pick up a packet of information from the LifeSpan Center to complete and return no less than one week prior to the appointment date. Failure to do so may result in cancellation of the appointment.

The in-person appointment will consist of a brief review of the return. Properly worn face masks will be required for entry into the facility and the entire duration of the appointment.

The VITA program is designed to help low and moderate income taxpayers who generally make $57,000 a year or less, older adults, persons with disabilities, Native Americans, and those with limited English proficiency. If you fall into one or more of those categories then this service is for you!

Call the LifeSpan Center now to schedule your appointment. Openings are filling up quickly.

If you need a ride to the LifeSpan Center, contact Dial-A-Ride at 217-639-5169. Rides must be scheduled in advance, reservations are accepted up to 2 weeks ahead.

The LifeSpan Center is located at 11021 E. County Road 800N, Charleston. Call 217-639-5150. While the center is currently closed in observance of COVID-19 protocols, staff will still be onsite to take questions by phone and Peace Meal will still be available via take out orders.

Chris Garver is the program/public relations director at the LifeSpan Center.

