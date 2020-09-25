LIFESPAN: LifeSpan center to host virtual Parkinson’s support group

Support groups bring together people who are going through or have gone through similar experiences. For example, this common ground might be cancer, chronic medical conditions, addiction, bereavement or caregiving.
A support group provides an opportunity for people to share personal experiences and feelings, coping strategies, or firsthand information about diseases or treatments.
For many people, a health-related support group may fill a gap between medical treatment and the need for emotional support. A person's relationship with a doctor or other medical personnel may not provide adequate emotional support, and a person's family and friends may not understand the impact of a disease or treatment. A support group among people with shared experiences may function as a bridge between medical and emotional needs.
Your LifeSpan Center is hosting a Parkinson’s Support Group Tuesday, Sept. 29, at 2 p.m. using the videoconferencing application Zoom. This is a partnership between the American Parkinson's Disease Association, Greater St. Louis Chapter (APDA) and the LifeSpan Center.
To sign up, please send an email to Jean Shobe at jshobe@lifespancenter.org. You may also call the LifeSpan Center at 217-639-5150 and leave a message including your email address. A link to the meeting will be sent to you through your email closer to the time of the meeting.
The LifeSpan Center is located at 11021 E. County Road 800N, Charleston. Call 217-639-5150. While the center is currently closed in observance of COVID-19 protocols, staff will still be onsite to take questions by phone and Peace Meal will still be available via take out orders.
Peace Meals, sponsored by Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, are served Monday through Friday at a suggested donation of $3.50. To register, reserve a lunch or learn more, call 217-345-1800.
Chris Garver is program/public relations director of the LifeSpan Center.
