LIFESPAN: LifeSpan center to host virtual Parkinson’s support group

Support groups bring together people who are going through or have gone through similar experiences. For example, this common ground might be cancer, chronic medical conditions, addiction, bereavement or caregiving.

A support group provides an opportunity for people to share personal experiences and feelings, coping strategies, or firsthand information about diseases or treatments.

For many people, a health-related support group may fill a gap between medical treatment and the need for emotional support. A person's relationship with a doctor or other medical personnel may not provide adequate emotional support, and a person's family and friends may not understand the impact of a disease or treatment. A support group among people with shared experiences may function as a bridge between medical and emotional needs.

Your LifeSpan Center is hosting a Parkinson’s Support Group Tuesday, Sept. 29, at 2 p.m. using the videoconferencing application Zoom. This is a partnership between the American Parkinson's Disease Association, Greater St. Louis Chapter (APDA) and the LifeSpan Center.