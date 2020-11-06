LIFESPAN: LifeSpan to host virtual book club

Your LifeSpan Center is hosting a virtual book club about “An American Sunrise,” by Joy Harjo.

"An American Sunrise," her eighth collection of poems, revisits the homeland from which her ancestors were uprooted in 1830 as a result of the Indian Removal Act.

In the early 1800s, the Mvskoke people were forcibly removed from their original lands east of the Mississippi to Indian Territory, which is now part of Oklahoma. Two hundred years later, Harjo returns to her family’s lands and opens a dialogue with history.

This virtual book club, hosted by your LifeSpan Center, begins Wednesday, December 2. The book club will meet at 5 p.m. on the first and third Wednesday using the videoconferencing platform Zoom. To sign up, please send an email to contactus@lifespancenter.org with your question or to let us know of your interest.

This book club is possible because of a grant received through EIU’s Booth Library. The grant comes from the Nation Endowment for the Arts Big Read (NEA Big Read). NEA Big Read is a program of the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with Arts Midwest.