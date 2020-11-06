LIFESPAN: LifeSpan to host virtual book club

Your LifeSpan Center is hosting a virtual book club about “An American Sunrise,” by Joy Harjo.
"An American Sunrise," her eighth collection of poems, revisits the homeland from which her ancestors were uprooted in 1830 as a result of the Indian Removal Act.
In the early 1800s, the Mvskoke people were forcibly removed from their original lands east of the Mississippi to Indian Territory, which is now part of Oklahoma. Two hundred years later, Harjo returns to her family’s lands and opens a dialogue with history.
This virtual book club, hosted by your LifeSpan Center, begins Wednesday, December 2. The book club will meet at 5 p.m. on the first and third Wednesday using the videoconferencing platform Zoom. To sign up, please send an email to contactus@lifespancenter.org with your question or to let us know of your interest.
This book club is possible because of a grant received through EIU’s Booth Library. The grant comes from the Nation Endowment for the Arts Big Read (NEA Big Read). NEA Big Read is a program of the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with Arts Midwest.
The LifeSpan Center is located at 11021 E. County Road 800N, Charleston. Call 217-639-5150. While the center is currently closed in observance of COVID-19 protocols, staff will still be onsite to take questions by phone and Peace Meal will still be available via take out orders.
Peace Meals, sponsored by Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, are served Monday through Friday at a suggested donation of $3.50. To register, reserve a lunch or learn more, call 217-345-1800.
Chris Garver is program/public relations director of the LifeSpan Center.
