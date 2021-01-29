LIFESPAN: Millions of taxpayers to receive their second Economic Impact Payments by debit card

The Treasury Department and the IRS are issuing millions of second Economic Impact Payments by prepaid debit card to speed delivery of the payments to as many people as possible.

If the Get My Payment tool on IRS.gov shows a date that a recipient’s payment was mailed, they should watch their mail for either a paper check or debit card.

The prepaid debit card, called the Economic Impact Payment card, is issued by Treasury's financial agent, MetaBank, N.A. The IRS does not determine who receives a card.

The form of payment for the second mailed EIP may be different than the first mailed EIP. Some people who received a paper check last time might receive a prepaid debit card this time, and some people who received a prepaid debit card last time may receive a paper check.

EIP Cards are safe, convenient and secure

These cards provide certain protections against fraud, loss and other errors. They can be used to make purchases online or in stores anywhere Visa Debit Cards are accepted.

Cardholders can also use the cards to do any of the following without paying a fee:

• Transfer funds to a personal bank account