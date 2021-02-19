LIFESPAN: Mobility tools for older adults

As people age, it isn’t uncommon for them to report limitations in their mobility.

For example, about a third to a half of people who are at least 65 years old say they have some difficulties when walking or climbing stairs.

Fortunately, many assistive devices can help you remain mobile. These are typically simple tools that can help as you recover from injuries or surgeries or as you deal with balance issues and arthritis, among other conditions. Sometimes these are temporary aids; other times, they will be integrated into your daily life.

Health.Harvard.edu lists the following mobility tools for older adults to consider and discuss with your doctor.

Walking poles or walking sticks

These add stability when you walk and can be used to improve balance, posture and overall coordination. They can be an excellent choice for people who need to relieve weight on hips or knees, perhaps because of arthritis. People also use them when hiking, even when they don’t have mobility issues of significance, and they can help people with neuropathy.

Canes