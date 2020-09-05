LIFESPAN: Problems associated with Parkinson’s Disease

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

People living with Parkinson’s Disease (PD) may be affected by thinking and memory problems. These cognitive issues can have a significant impact on a person’s quality of life and interfere with their daily function.

To some degree, cognitive impairment affects many people with PD. The same brain changes that lead to motor symptoms can also result in slowness in memory and thinking. Stress, medication and depression can also contribute to these changes. There are two levels of cognitive impairment.

Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI)

Approximately 25 percent of people with PD experience “mild cognitive impairment (MCI)”. People with MCI experience a change in their thinking or memory that is more than expected with normal aging but is not enough to interfere with a person’s daily activities. The condition could stay the same, get better or become worse over time. In some people, MCI gradually progresses to dementia. Unfortunately, there are no U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved medications to treat mild cognitive impairment currently, but research in this area is ongoing.