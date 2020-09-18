LIFESPAN: September is National Preparedness Month

More than half of all parents lack a designated meeting place to fall back to in an emergency. Family fire drills may seem silly, but they do serve a purpose. Unfortunately, many Americans don’t have a list of emergency contact numbers either. Make sure the entire family has memorized any numbers that are of significance in the case of disaster.

Finally, personal property is always a concern when natural disaster hits. Though it’s not always possible, you can do a few things to make sure you save the valuable documents that mean the most to you. If you have a computer, you can scan any documents and put them on an external drive. Store the drive someplace safe and dry. With today’s technology, we can save our photo memories more easily. If saving photographs of family is important, consider scanning them on an external so you can reprint them if the originals are lost or destroyed. Most importantly, make sure your insurance policies are up-to-date. You can visit your insurance agent any time to review what you have, what is covered and what options you have in the event a disaster destroys your home or vehicles.