LIFESPAN: Staying connected with seniors

Help older adults stay connected with technology

As the survey conducted by AARP found, most older adults do own a smartphone or have a desktop or tablet. That means that even if they haven’t yet mastered how to watch something on YouTube or how to attend a senior fitness class, or even how to use Skype or FaceTime, they do have a digital device that will enable them to do so once they know what’s available. Be aware however, that those who have older computers may not have speakers or cameras and may have outdated software.

Remember, that while using technology may be intuitive for many people, that wasn’t always the case. In the current environment, walking your loved one through the learning process will need to happen on the phone. It may take longer, and it will be hard, but the reward will be worth it when they finally connect. Technology can be an especially good tool for kids to bond with grandparents.

Keep in mind that as seniors become adept with online technology, they may also be more susceptible to scams and fake information. Make sure they are aware of the pitfalls and suggest that they check in with you or a trusted friend before making any online purchases to protect them.