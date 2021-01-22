LIFESPAN: The LifeSpan Center wants to hear from you

We are gathering information about the services that we provide at your LifeSpan Center to see how we can better serve our community. This information will also be helpful in understanding how we provided services this past year.
Have you or someone you know received a home delivered meal? Received help with a Medicare Part D application? Received assistance from one of our Telecare or Family Caregiver Professionals? Attended one of our support groups through a videoconferencing platform such as Zoom?
If you would be willing to share your answer to any of these questions or if you have another experience with us that you would like to share, please email us at contactus@lifespancenter.org or send us a private message through our Facebook page.
Examples of service may include assistance with open enrollment, vehicle registration discount, utilities, grandparents or other relatives raising grandkids, and caregiver support. We are gathering information so that we can better serve you.
Please send your message by Monday, Jan. 25.
The LifeSpan Center is located at 11021 E. County Road 800N, Charleston. Call (217) 639-5150. While the center is currently closed in observance of COVID-19 protocols, staff will still be onsite to take questions by phone and Peace Meal will still be available via take out orders.
Peace Meals, sponsored by Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, are served Monday through Friday at a suggested donation of $3.50. To register, reserve a lunch or learn more, call (217) 345-1800.
Chris Garver is the program/public relations director at the LifeSpan Center.